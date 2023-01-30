CHRISTUS Health

Tyler, TX

Computed Tomography Tech

Performs radiographic and CT diagnostic imaging procedures at the direction of a radiologist and/or other providers in a busy Emergency Department. Assumes responsibility for designated areas, prepares patients and is responsible for the operation of imaging equipment according to specific guidelines and prescribed protocols while utilizing appropriate radiation protection measures. Performs ancillary services and assists in patient care areas as necessary. Demonstrate leadership, clinical competence and responsiveness while ensuring patient safety in performance of all job functions. Adheres to organizational behavior standards and supports the organizational strategic initiatives. Provides positive and effective interaction and communication with patients, visitors, and staff. When on call, is able to perform radiographic and/or CT procedures as necessary.

Requirements:

* ARRT (R)

* State of Texas CMRT

* Graduate of an accredited Radiologic Technology program or AAS Degree in Radiologic Technology

* 1 to 3 years verifiable, radiologic specific experience

* Some training/exposure to all modalities of Radiology (i.e. CT, MRI)

Basic PC, HIS, RIS, & MS Office, PACS

* Basic knowledge of Radiology imaging & image distribution equipment General office equipment

* Good interpersonal skills, ability to work in a fast paced environment. Must be flexible.

Must obtain:

* ARRT (C) – within 1 year

* BCLS (American Heart Association) – within 6 weeks