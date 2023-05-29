CHRISTUS Health

Tyler, TX

Personal Trainer

The Personal Trainer provides customized fitness programs that include education and guidance on cardiovascular exercise and resistance training, with general advice on proper food intake and supplementation

Present the personal training program benefits to all members and demonstrate the value of these programs

Evaluate member needs, assist and encourage members to achieve fitness goals

Enroll members into the personal training program and assist members with exercise programs specifically designed to their goals, making adjustments to the exercises as needed

Demonstrate safe and effective exercises geared to the individual that have been approved by fitness certification agencies

Requirements:

HS Diploma or GED Equivalent

BLS

Work Type:

Per Diem As Needed