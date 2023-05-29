CHRISTUS Health
Tyler, TX
Personal Trainer
The Personal Trainer provides customized fitness programs that include education and guidance on cardiovascular exercise and resistance training, with general advice on proper food intake and supplementation
Present the personal training program benefits to all members and demonstrate the value of these programs
Evaluate member needs, assist and encourage members to achieve fitness goals
Enroll members into the personal training program and assist members with exercise programs specifically designed to their goals, making adjustments to the exercises as needed
Demonstrate safe and effective exercises geared to the individual that have been approved by fitness certification agencies
Requirements:
HS Diploma or GED Equivalent
BLS
Work Type:
Per Diem As Needed