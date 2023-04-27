CHRISTUS Health

Tyler

Personal Trainer

Personal Trainers provide customized fitness programs that include education and guidance on cardiovascular exercise and resistance training, with general advice on proper food intake and supplementation

Job Summary: Enroll members into the training program and assist members with exercise specifically designed to meet their goals.

Demonstrate safe and effective exercises geared to the individual that have been approved by fitness certification agencies.

Ensure club members understand how to correctly operate the weight resistance and cardiovascular equipment

No travel required but trainers will work a Saturday rotation. Trainers also participate in some community events.