JOB ALERT: CHRISTUS Health in Tyler needs a pharmacy tech

Tyler, TX
CHRISTUS Health
Pharmacy Tech
Full-time
Current Texas Registered Pharmacy Technician Certification
1 Year pharmacy technician preferred
Pharmacy technicians assist pharmacists in preparing and distributing drugs, maintaining the drug inventory and maintenance of records. Pharmacy technicians work only under the supervision of a registered pharmacist. They do not perform duties that can legally be performed only by a registered pharmacist. Procures and distributes drug orders per physician request, pharmacist request and prearranged work assignment according to established policies, procedures and protocols, and within specified time frame. Maintains adequate stock of medications and supplies according to established policies, procedures and protocols. Contributes to the effective operation of the department. Participates in the quality improvement activities of the department.