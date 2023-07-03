CHRISTUS Health

Tyler, TX

Executive Assistant

Responsibilities include providing overall secretarial support to the Vice President(s) to whom assigned to accomplish daily workloads. Handling a wide variety of situations involving the clerical and administrative functions of the executive offices. Serving as liaison between the Executives, Medical Staff, Board members, major donors, associates and the public while working as part of a team for support of executives.

Qualifications: High School Diploma.

Previous experience preferred

Major job responsibilities: Maintains executive’s calendar, establishes appointment priorities, reschedules or refuses appointments or invitations and draws attention to important dates or conflicts. Plans, coordinates and participates in administrative and board-level meetings, following guidelines of regulatory entities. Schedules meeting rooms; orders catering; prepares agendas; does timely mail-outs; takes and transcribes minutes; coordinates follow-up actions and works directly with Committee Chairs. Provides polite, courteous and professional reception and telephone service. Composes correspondence requiring understanding of hospital operations and policies. Makes complex travel arrangements for individual executives or groups, and other duties as assigned.