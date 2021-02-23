JOB ALERT: CHRISTUS Health in Tyler needs senior IT systems analyst

Smith EnterprisesTyler, TXOutside Sales RepresentativeFull-TimeCommission OnlyExciting and fun atmosphere! Great Pay!

We are a large, nationwide above-ground pool company and have been in business since 1982. Our pools range in price from $399 to over $10,000. We do not cold-call, do telemarketing , or go door to door. We give you 100% of your appointments. We run commercials on TV so all of our customers are calling us and asking us to send a sales rep to their home when they are ready to buy a pool.Before we set the appointment we run their credit and get them fully approved for a loan before we go anywhere to see anybody. We make sure all decision makers will be there for your entire presentation and allow you to call them before you drive out to make sure they are going to be home. You will never go see someone who isn't home and never go see someone who can't buy.