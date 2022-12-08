CHRISTUS Health

Winnsboro, TX

Armed Security Officer (Part-Time)

* Conducts frequent security patrols of the facilities and grounds as assigned.

* Identifies and reports trends related to security issues. Recommends actions.

* Takes initial information for an incident report, uses proper grammar, spelling, punctuation, notes only the facts, leaving out personal opinions and submits report in a timely manner (no later than the end of assigned shift).

* Responds promptly to all service requests relayed by supervisor, telephone, pass-on, e-mail, radio, cell phone and other correspondence in a courteous and expeditious manner.

* Responds to the collection, inventory and return of lost and found items, patient valuables, medication and personal property according to policy.

* Enforces all rules, regulations, policies, and procedures of CHRISTUS Health and the laws of the state in which CHRISTUS is doing business.

* Controls and enforces facility parking through the use of patrols, violation warning citations, towing, booting and explanation of rules as applicable.

* Assists clinical/non-clinical Associates with combative patients or visitors.

* Demonstrates competence to perform assigned client care responsibilities in a way that meets the age-specific and developmental needs of persons served by the department.

* Demonstrates proficiency and knowledge in the operation of the Attendant Console, Paging System, security radio/dispatch system, operations of the Digital Video Recorder (NVR) security

monitors (CCTV) and the general overhead paging system.

* Must be proficient with the use of a PC to generate electronic daily activity security reports, incident reports, emails and other applicable electronic correspondence during the performance of duties.

* Promotes a safe environment by reporting safety hazards observed (broken water/sprinkler lines, burned out internal/external lighting, smoke/gas odors, tripping hazards, etc) during the performance of security rounds.

* Appropriately adapts assigned client assessment, treatment and/or care methods to accommodate the physical, cultural, age-specific, and other developmental needs of each person served.

* Demonstrates adherence to the CORE values of CHRISTUS Health.

Requirements:

* High school diploma or its equivalent required.

* Must have the ability to interact appropriately with all staff, patients and visitors, especially under difficult circumstances.

* Must be mentally alert at all times.

* Must have excellent written and verbal communication skills.

* Must be able to make immediate decisions with regard to laws, policies and procedures.

* Must have/ maintain valid motor vehicle license.

* Demonstrated competence with hand gun, hand cuffs, baton, non-crisis intervention certification and two-way radios.

* Frequent exposure to aggressive behavior and emotionally charged situations.

* Occasional exposure to hazardous conditions such as fires, chemical spills, and flooding.

* Frequent exposure to heat and cold from external weather conditions.

* Long periods of walking, standing, stooping, and lifting.

* Must be physically fit and able to walk all areas of the facilities and grounds, to restrain those who need restraint and be able to assist nursing staff with lifting patients of all sizes.

* Must be able to handle multiple tasks and prioritize.

* Must be able to handle personal stress and possible violence.

* CHRISTUS Approved uniforms must be worn in accordance with dress code requirements.

* Prefer minimum two (2) years of armed security experience (may substituted by Honorable Military Service).

* Law enforcement experience preferred.

* Previous healthcare security experience preferred.

* Level 3 Certification (Texas).

For positions in the state of Texas, an active level three security officer commission with the Texas Department of Public Safety Private Security Bureau (TDPSPSB) is required.

Qualifications:

* New hires in Texas who have completed the security commission course with (TDPSPSB) must obtain their security commission prior to date of hire and; 1) the officer’s commission card is active 2) the officer’s commission card is in the possession of the security officer 3) the CHRISTUS Vice President of Security has issued a letter of authorization to carry an assigned CHRISTUS Health Security weapon while on duty to the officer.

*Verbal De-escalation training must be completed within 60 days of hire.

* Must obtain Basic Life Support (BLS) within 60 days of hire from the American Heart Association.

* Expandable Baton training, defensive tactics training, firearms training, weapon qualification, and firearms retention training must be completed prior to letter of authorization to carry is issued.

* IAHSS Basic Security Certification must be completed within one year of full time employment.

* Successful completion of all pre-employment and post offer assessments to include the Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory -2 (MMPI-2-RF-PCIR); the California Psychological Inventory (CPI); the Police and Public Safety Selection Report (PPSSR); the Personal Experience Inventory (PEI) and a clinical interview by a third personal psychologist.

* Will be required to take random drug test screening.

* Valid Drivers’ license

The following FEMA Emergency Management Institute Courses must be completed (online or in seat):

* IS – 100.c

* IS – 200.b

* IS – 230.d