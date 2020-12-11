JOB ALERT: CHRISTUS Health is looking for nurses

CHRISTUS HEALTH
LONGVIEW, TX
CHARGE RN, ACT/MED/SG A GSMC
Responsible for patient assessment, patient care planning, and provision of quality nursing care to an assigned group of patients for a defined work period. Provides direction and supervision to LVN/LPNs, nursing assistants, unit secretaries and other clinical/clerical associates. By assignment, may function as charge nurse for the unit. Involves provision of patient care/service to older adolescent, young adult, adult, and geriatric patients.  
