JOB ALERT: CHRISTUS Health is seeking to fill multiple nursing positions

CHRISTUS HEALTH
LONGVIEW, TX
NURSING FLOAT POOL
PRN
CPR/BLS Certification Required
Must be a Level 3 or Level 4 Nursing Student. Previous Nursing Assistant experience preferred

The Nursing Assistant is qualified to attend to the needs of the Patient area, performing duties as indicated by the responsibilities checked above under direct supervision of the Registered Nurse. The Nursing Assistant is trained in the delivery of age appropriate care by hospital policy. Performs assigned tasks in accordance with the hospital’s philosophy, values, standards, policies and procedures.

