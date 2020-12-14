JOB ALERT: CHRISTUS Health is seeking to fill multiple nursing positions

CHRISTUS HEALTH

LONGVIEW, TX

NURSING FLOAT POOL

PRN

CPR/BLS Certification Required

Must be a Level 3 or Level 4 Nursing Student. Previous Nursing Assistant experience preferred

The Nursing Assistant is qualified to attend to the needs of the Patient area, performing duties as indicated by the responsibilities checked above under direct supervision of the Registered Nurse. The Nursing Assistant is trained in the delivery of age appropriate care by hospital policy. Performs assigned tasks in accordance with the hospital’s philosophy, values, standards, policies and procedures.

“It is the mission of Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc. to provide skills training and vocational opportunities for people with barriers to employment.” In an effort to support our customers we will continue to operate our ecommerce department, click the button below. Shop Goodwill Tyler

This post is sponsored by Goodwill East Texas.