JOB ALERT: CHRISTUS Health seeks ECC Scribe – PRN

Tyler, TX
ECC Scribe – PRN
Christus Health
Per diem as needed
2 years of College/University education with Pre Med Requirements 0-1(year) experience
The primary role of the Scribe in the Emergency Department is to assist the Trinity Clinic Emergency Physician with documentation in the Medical Chart of each patient while in the ECC. Scribes will accompany the Emergency Physician on exams and will transcribe History & Physicals, Problem Lists, Review of Systems, Procedures, Test Results and Orders as dictated by the Physician. The Scribes duty will be to enhance the documentation legibility and thoroughness of documentation.
