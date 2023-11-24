CHRISTUS Homecare
Flint, TX
Vocational Nurse
We strive to offer benefits that reward the whole you!
employee wellness programs
flexibility for true work-life balance
holidays & paid time off
continuing education & career growth opportunities
company-wide support & resources to help you achieve your goals
The Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) in Home Health is responsible for providing quality patient care and performing technical skilled care in the patient’s home.
License Requirements
Current LPN licensure in state of practice.
Current Driver’s License, vehicle insurance, and access to a dependable vehicle or public transportation.
CPR Certification required.