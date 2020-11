SALES REPRESENTATIVELUFKIN, TXK & M MORTGAGE PROTECTION AGENCYPART TIMEMUST BE WILLING TO OBTAIN LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE1099 INDEPENDENT CONTRACTOR POSITIION

We are in search of a motivated, disciplined, entrepreneurial person who is looking to remove the cap from their income. We are looking for people wanting to work part time or full time who want to finally get paid what they're worth. The ideal candidate will have a strong work ethic, a willingness to be coached for improvement, and not be hesitant to invest in themselves.