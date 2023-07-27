CHRISTUS Health

Tyler

LVN, Licensed Vocational Nurse

Under supervision, the incumbent of this position provides professional nursing care to clinic patients. Works collaboratively with the providers within the team setting to facilitate quality care for the patient. Performs general nursing care to patients. Administers treatments in accordance with nursing standards. Assists with the preparation of equipment and aids provider during treatment, examination, and testing of patients.

Observes, records, and reports patients’ condition and reaction to drugs or treatments to providers. Oversees appointment bookings and ensures preferences are given to patients in emergency situations. Maintains timely flow of patients. Greets patients and obtains well-documented history and vitals. Prepares patients for physical exam. Instructs patients in collection of samples and tests.

Requirements: Graduate from an accredited school of practical nursing or vocational nursing. Previous medical office experience preferred. Valid state license to practice nursing. Current CPR certification.

Christus Health in Tyler is looking for a full-time Licensed Vocational Nurse.