City of Longview Parks & Recreation Department

Longview

Part-time Aquatic Maintenance Technician

$16.82 Hourly.

Duties include: Inspects pools, spray pads and other aquatic facilities, prioritizes necessary repairs, improvements and preventive maintenance; maintains aquatic facilities and grounds. Performs repair tasks, including basic electrical and plumbing work. Maintains swimming pool water quality and sanitation levels in compliance with state regulations and Health Department standards. Samples and tests water and adds the proper chemicals to maintain safe and healthy water quality. Maintains specialized swimming pool circulation and filtration equipment; inspects filter systems and equipment for leaks and proper operating condition; repairs pumps motors and components. Installs new spray feature equipment. Remains current with new spray feature technology, regulations, codes and energy efficient options.

Minimum Requirements High School diploma or GED equivalent and one year of swimming pool and aquatics facility maintenance experience; OR an equivalent combination of education and experience.