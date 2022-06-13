Nacogdoches, TX
City of Nacogdoches
Part-time Museum Assistant
Qualifications
– Must be able to work Saturdays
– Must be knowledgeable in Microsoft Office and have working knowledge of computer data entry and retrieval
– Develop and maintain relationships with peers within department
– Ability to multi-task, organize and prioritize a changing work schedule to meet needs of department
– Follow oral and written instructions
– Effectively communicate both orally and in written form
– Speak clearly and distinctly
– Knowledge of City and departmental policies, principles, and operations.
Experience
* Must possess a High School Diploma/GED
* College student with a History, Interpretation or Education major preferred, but not required
* OR an equivalent combination of education and/or experience.
* Prior administrative support experience is a plus.
* Must also possess a valid Texas driver license.