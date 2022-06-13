Nacogdoches, TX

City of Nacogdoches

Part-time Museum Assistant

Qualifications

– Must be able to work Saturdays

– Must be knowledgeable in Microsoft Office and have working knowledge of computer data entry and retrieval

– Develop and maintain relationships with peers within department

– Ability to multi-task, organize and prioritize a changing work schedule to meet needs of department

– Follow oral and written instructions

– Effectively communicate both orally and in written form

– Speak clearly and distinctly

– Knowledge of City and departmental policies, principles, and operations.

Experience

* Must possess a High School Diploma/GED

* College student with a History, Interpretation or Education major preferred, but not required

* OR an equivalent combination of education and/or experience.

* Prior administrative support experience is a plus.

* Must also possess a valid Texas driver license.