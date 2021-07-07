JOB ALERT: Classic Tyler Motors in Tyler needs a customer service representative

Tyler, TX
Classic Tyler Motors
Customer Service Representative
Full-time
Medical, dental, 401K
PTO, Aggressive Commission Structure

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent, 1-2 years proven experience in supporting client success

Excellent written and verbal skills, customer service skills, Familiarity with CRM system

Classic Tyler Insurance Group is looking for a customer service representative to join our team in our Tyler office. This person will drive customer satisfaction by fielding inquiries, addressing pain points and maintaining extensive product knowledge.

