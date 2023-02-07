Clements Fluids
Henderson, TX
Maintenance Technician
Preventive Maintenance
* Adhere to a rigorous PM Schedule for all Plant Equipment to include but not limited to;
– Centrifugal Pumps
– Pump Motors;
– Diesel
– Electric
– Forklifts
– Portable Mixing Units
– Tanks (Carbon Steel, Fiberglass) – Valves, Piping manifolds, etc.
Trouble Shooting
* Systematically troubleshoot mechanical failures to determine sources of malfunctions and inefficiencies
Major/Minor Repairs
* Rebuilding Centrifugal pumps
– Installing/Swapping out Centrifugal Pumps
* Diesel Engine Repairs and Rebuilds
* Minor electrical repairs
* Minor welding, fitting, fabrication
* Valve replacement
* General routine repairs
Lead, train, and assist:
* Lead plant techs in assisting you with projects
* Train plant techs to look for and repair equipment as their help is needed
* Guide plant techs in proper techniques and skills required to complete projects
* Instruct and help in completion of maintenance projects