Clements Fluids

Henderson, TX

Maintenance Technician

Preventive Maintenance

* Adhere to a rigorous PM Schedule for all Plant Equipment to include but not limited to;

– Centrifugal Pumps

– Pump Motors;

– Diesel

– Electric

– Forklifts

– Portable Mixing Units

– Tanks (Carbon Steel, Fiberglass) – Valves, Piping manifolds, etc.

Trouble Shooting

* Systematically troubleshoot mechanical failures to determine sources of malfunctions and inefficiencies

Major/Minor Repairs

* Rebuilding Centrifugal pumps

– Installing/Swapping out Centrifugal Pumps

* Diesel Engine Repairs and Rebuilds

* Minor electrical repairs

* Minor welding, fitting, fabrication

* Valve replacement

* General routine repairs

Lead, train, and assist:

* Lead plant techs in assisting you with projects

* Train plant techs to look for and repair equipment as their help is needed

* Guide plant techs in proper techniques and skills required to complete projects

* Instruct and help in completion of maintenance projects