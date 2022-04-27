Henderson, TX

Clements Fluids

Administrative/Office Assistant

Responsibilities

– Communications

– Greet office visitors

– Answer general email inquiries and route to the appropriate internal parties as needed.

– Answer office phone, as needed.

– Alert employees of new processes, rules and regulations when applicable.

– Organize internal resources

– Build out and maintain processes to keep files organized and easily accessible.

– Both electronic and physical

– Maintain office supplies.

– Filing and tracking of administration processes

– Assist Regional Manager and team with paperwork completion.

– Assure adherence to processes with paperwork in timely manner with submissions to the home office as needed.

– Approvals, Invoices, Reports, PO’s, etc.

Requirements

– High school diploma

– 1-2 years experience as an administrative assistant, secretary or receptionist preferred

– Strong organizational, communication, and time-management skills

– Proven ability to work in a fast-paced environment

– Positive, high-energy attitude

– Resourcefulness, creativity, and problem-solving skill set

– Familiarity with office equipment (i.e. printers, fax machines, projectors)

– Proficiency in Microsoft Office (especially MS Excel and PowerPoint)

– Administrative assistant experience a plus

Benefits

Medical, vision, dental, life, ltd, and 401K with company match.

* Work hours typically M-F 8am-5pm (Some weekends if needed)

* Base pay range: $32,000-$48,000/yr

*Full-Time