Henderson, TX
Clements Fluids
Administrative/Office Assistant
Responsibilities
– Communications
– Greet office visitors
– Answer general email inquiries and route to the appropriate internal parties as needed.
– Answer office phone, as needed.
– Alert employees of new processes, rules and regulations when applicable.
– Organize internal resources
– Build out and maintain processes to keep files organized and easily accessible.
– Both electronic and physical
– Maintain office supplies.
– Filing and tracking of administration processes
– Assist Regional Manager and team with paperwork completion.
– Assure adherence to processes with paperwork in timely manner with submissions to the home office as needed.
– Approvals, Invoices, Reports, PO’s, etc.
Requirements
– High school diploma
– 1-2 years experience as an administrative assistant, secretary or receptionist preferred
– Strong organizational, communication, and time-management skills
– Proven ability to work in a fast-paced environment
– Positive, high-energy attitude
– Resourcefulness, creativity, and problem-solving skill set
– Familiarity with office equipment (i.e. printers, fax machines, projectors)
– Proficiency in Microsoft Office (especially MS Excel and PowerPoint)
– Administrative assistant experience a plus
Benefits
- Medical, vision, dental, life, ltd, and 401K with company match.
* Work hours typically M-F 8am-5pm (Some weekends if needed)
* Base pay range: $32,000-$48,000/yr
*Full-Time