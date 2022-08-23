Closure Systems International (CSI)

Kilgore, TX

Controller

Responsibilities:

– Preparation of RFAs (analyze opportunity, collect data, and recommend action)

– EVA analysis of projects and coordination with corporate requirements – Recommend strategic and tactical strategies for maximizing the potential EVA.

– Responsible for the annual budgeting process – must insure that Corporate targets are achieved (i.e. ovh reduct, reduction in CGS, etc.)

– Coordination of forecasting activities (cash flow/P & L, etc.)

– Interpret accounting, financial and manufacturing cost data to appropriately advise management of information necessary to optimize business performance in a timely manner.

– Perform financial function on locations lead teams

– Administer accounting systems, procedures, and techniques that accurately provide for the interpretation of accounting data, ultimately leading to the flow of information that can confidently be used in the planning, control and overall management of the location

– Coordinate the forecasting activities with the production planning department (production scheduling, capacity planning, lead time reduction, etc.)

– Assure financial reporting is in accordance with GAAP

– Assuring the accurate and timely recording and reporting of all accounting transactions, and supervising the monthly financial close process, in accordance with GAAP and corporate requirements/guidelines

– Coordinate the internal and external audit process – insure compliance with divisional and corporate policies and procedures

– Provide departmental reporting to location managers – Interpret results and recommend actions to achieve budget targets and maintain cost competitiveness

– Help interpret accounting, financial and manufacturing cost data for the group – assist in the decision support (recommend cost and pricing strategies to Marketing and Sales to maximize earnings)

– Assist in the development of Market and Customer profit and loss analysis – assist Decision Support group in the preparation of recommendations to maximize EVA

– Provide product profit and lost analysis – recommend actions to group for the improvement of product margins

– Assist in the preparation of financial analysis for the PAC

– Assist in the valuation of new business opportunities (i.e. due diligence work, if applicable)

– Assist in the monthly reporting for “project accounting”

– Support efforts related to the external customers

– Assist with the preparation of special external reporting

– Assist with the preparation of the monthly financial forecast

– Complete monthly and quarterly corporate financial requirements

– Assist in the month-end closing process (i.e. Sales accounting, margin analysis and “last look / review’ of statements

– Coordinate cost accounting projects – insure consistency

– Assist with the preparation of accounting policies and procedures

– Make continued improvements to local controls by staying aware of ever-changing requirements and by the establishment of modern, improved techniques to align the location with the most updated EDP systems

– Assist with the implementation of new software (i.e. Renaissance, ERP, etc.)

– Assist in the development of consolidated policies and procedures

– Coordination of the annual budgeting process

Qualifications:

– Positions requires a BS degree in Accounting

– Prefer additional certifications (CPA/CMA/MBA)

– 10+ years of related experience is required

– Oracle experience strongly preferred

– This position requires excellent communication skills (written and oral),

strong interpersonal skills,

strong organization skills and a solid understanding of the business – customers, products and markets.

– Systems experience is a must.

– This individual needs to have the ability to quickly understand the business requirements and develop solutions.

– Needs strong problem identification skills and the ability to research problems to find the “root cause”.

– Needs to be able to see the big picture, but can also work with the details.

Full-Time