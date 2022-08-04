Cloud Cleaning

White Oak, TX

Sales Representative

Responsibilities:

  • Find and create new referral sources
  • Present and sell company products and services to new and existing customers
  • Prospect and contact potential customers
  • Search and reach out via social media sites for prospective clients
  • Develop new ideas that will lead to new prospects and clients
  • Reach agreed upon sales targets by the deadline
  • Conduct building evaluations with prospective clients
  • Visit existing clients to seek out new service opportunities and referral prospects

Qualifications:

  • Previous experience in sales, customer service, or other related fields
  • Familiarity with CRM platforms
  • Ability to build rapport with clients
  • Strong negotiation skills
  • Deadline and detail-oriented

Benefits: Life Insurance

$40,000 to $45,000 Yearly (plus commission)

Full-Time

APPLY HERE