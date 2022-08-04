Cloud Cleaning
White Oak, TX
Sales Representative
Responsibilities:
- Find and create new referral sources
- Present and sell company products and services to new and existing customers
- Prospect and contact potential customers
- Search and reach out via social media sites for prospective clients
- Develop new ideas that will lead to new prospects and clients
- Reach agreed upon sales targets by the deadline
- Conduct building evaluations with prospective clients
- Visit existing clients to seek out new service opportunities and referral prospects
Qualifications:
- Previous experience in sales, customer service, or other related fields
- Familiarity with CRM platforms
- Ability to build rapport with clients
- Strong negotiation skills
- Deadline and detail-oriented
Benefits: Life Insurance
$40,000 to $45,000 Yearly (plus commission)
Full-Time