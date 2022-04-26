Mineola, TX

Clover Educational Consulting Group

Community Outreach Specialist

Responsibilities

– Schedule, plan, coordinate, and participate in community trainings and events related to mental health, substance use awareness, and other matters of public health importance

– Motivate community members to be active, engaged participants in their health and overall wellbeing.

– Provide COVID-19 vaccination educational materials and information related to vaccination access, and communicate with community members about the risks associated with contracting COVID-19 and the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine.

– Actively network to build and maintain positive relationships with community members, providers, agency representatives, supervisors and office staff.

– Engage community members and local agencies via social media, presentations, and written communication, to promote health and mental health awareness

– Curate, create, and disseminate public health and mental health information

– Participate in fund-raising activities to support Clover’s facilitation of community events

– Collect and maintain data from participants in community trainings and events

– Prepare communications, such as memos, emails, invoices, reports, and other correspondence

Education/Experience

– Bachelor’s degree or certification in a behavioral health field is preferred; in lieu of Bachelor’s degree or certification, candidate must have at least three years working in a relevant professional role

– Experience conducting community outreach, and knowledge of community agencies and resources

– A valid driver’s license, verifiable good driving record, and reliable transportation

– Strong interpersonal and communication skills; ability to effectively work with people (staff, clients, doctors, agencies, etc.) from diverse backgrounds

– Demonstrated organizational skills

– Demonstrated ability to collaborate and problem solve

– Proficiency in Microsoft Office, email systems, and adaptability in learning new software

Clover Benefits

– Health insurance

– Retirement

– Funding for professional development (reimbursed travel expenses included)

– Flexible remote working

– Time off policies include generous family and medical leave policies

*Base pay range: $48,000.00/yr – $54,000.00/yr