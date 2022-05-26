Longview, TX

CLUB4 Fitness

Child Care Manager

Essential Functions

– Greet children and parents/members when they arrive

– Assist children and babies with daily tasks, (assisting with jackets, shoes, snacks or toys which cannot be reached)

– Contact parent/member when a diaper needs to be changed

– Organize and initiate playtime activities

– Monitor and control the behavior of the children

– Organize, store, and sanitize all play equipment daily

– Clean at the end of shift

– Clean and disinfect bathroom

– Wash linens and pillows daily

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

– Be enthusiastic and constantly alert

– Capable of taking, listening, watching, and interacting with various age groups of children for various periods of time

– Ability to anticipate and prevent potential problems

– Appropriately handle disruptive children

– Maintain Patience and energy throughout a shift

– Ability to communicate effectively with parents/members, children, co-workers and management

*Current certification in infant/Child, CPR, First Aid and AED

Physical Requirements

The employee will occasionally stoop, kneel, or crouch. The employee must be capable of lifting and or moving up to 30 pounds.

Shift hours that may be required to work:

4 hour shifts that are carried out in a nursery setting

Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Monday – Thursday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.