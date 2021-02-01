JOB ALERT: CMC Neptune in Tyler hiring a Gametime Product Representative

Tyler, TX
CMC Neptune LLC
Gametime Product Representative
$75,000-$90,000
Medical, vision, dental, life insurance

We are seeking a competitive, self-motivated individual who is proficient with technology, comfortable with making sales to both individuals or groups, a quick learner, and who will use their excellent communication, organization, and problem-solving skills to meet and exceed sales targets by selling Neptune GameTime to qualified prospects. The ideal candidate will have previous sales experience with high school and/or college athletics.

