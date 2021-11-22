JOB ALERT: Colonial Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lindale needs a licensed nursing home administrator

Lindale, Texas
Colonial Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Licensed Nursing Home Administrator
Responsibilities
Assist in business development opportunities and pursue strategic relationships within the community
Set financial expectations with the regional operations team
Identify clinical expectations with clinical consultants
Lead and support department managers to meet expectations
Lead and support team in achieving financial, clinical and morale goals
Establish and manage relationships with regulators and legislators within the community
Serve as the community Privacy Officer
Qualifications
Current and valid Texas Nursing Facility Administrator license
Long term care experience preferred
Job Typer: Full-time
Benefits
Dental insurance
Health insurance
Paid time off
Colonial Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is seeking professionals who have the desire to improve the daily lives of the residents and families they care for.