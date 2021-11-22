JOB ALERT: Colonial Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lindale needs a licensed nursing home administrator

Lindale, Texas

Colonial Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Licensed Nursing Home Administrator

Responsibilities

Assist in business development opportunities and pursue strategic relationships within the community

Set financial expectations with the regional operations team

Identify clinical expectations with clinical consultants

Lead and support department managers to meet expectations

Lead and support team in achieving financial, clinical and morale goals

Establish and manage relationships with regulators and legislators within the community

Serve as the community Privacy Officer

Qualifications

Current and valid Texas Nursing Facility Administrator license

Long term care experience preferred

Job Typer: Full-time

Benefits

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Paid time off

Colonial Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is seeking professionals who have the desire to improve the daily lives of the residents and families they care for.