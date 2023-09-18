Colt Services LLC

Longview, TX

Lead Tech

Summary/Objective:

The Lead Technician for Leak Repair is responsible for safely detecting, locating, evaluating, and repairing leaks onsite at client work locations. Interacting with various customers to increase company presence in an assigned geographic area, as well as supervising and training new technicians or assistant technicians. The Lead Technician is responsible for promoting the safety, quality, and integrity culture at Colt.

Performs leak repair operations that may include any of the following techniques and tasks:

Drill and tap of components.

Wire wrap and banding

Use measuring tools such as calipers, tape measure, to obtain complex design criteria.

Various Clamp and enclosure installation

Measuring Complex geometries of components

Skills/Knowledge/Abilities:

High school diploma or equivalent required. Technical or Trade school or related education preferred.

2 or more years of experience with on-line leak repair

Must be able to pass routine and random drug screening