Colt Services LLC
Longview, TX
Lead Tech
Summary/Objective:
The Lead Technician for Leak Repair is responsible for safely detecting, locating, evaluating, and repairing leaks onsite at client work locations. Interacting with various customers to increase company presence in an assigned geographic area, as well as supervising and training new technicians or assistant technicians. The Lead Technician is responsible for promoting the safety, quality, and integrity culture at Colt.
Performs leak repair operations that may include any of the following techniques and tasks:
Drill and tap of components.
Wire wrap and banding
Use measuring tools such as calipers, tape measure, to obtain complex design criteria.
Various Clamp and enclosure installation
Measuring Complex geometries of components
Skills/Knowledge/Abilities:
High school diploma or equivalent required. Technical or Trade school or related education preferred.
2 or more years of experience with on-line leak repair
Must be able to pass routine and random drug screening