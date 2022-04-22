Nacogdoches, TX
Commercial Bank of Texas
ACH/EFT Specialist 1
Responsibilities
– Log and process ACH disputes; send customer notices and issue provisional credit in a timely manner.
– Assist in maintaining ACH error resolution logs.
– Notify customers in an accurate and timely manner of ACH errors that occur on their account
– Interact with branch and department personnel to answer ACH questions and to resolve ACH errors and disputes
– Process business online banking ACH transactions as needed and perform duties as liaison to business banking customers
– Assist with business online banking issues and bill payment inquiries
– Process ACH transfer requests, as well as ACH files from various other CBTx departments including Trust, Deposit Operations, Nacogdoches Commercial Bancshares.
– Process check fraud claims, log check fraud and correspond with other financial institutions to resolve customer claims in a timely manner.
– Assist business customers with Positive Pay questions
– Trained on Reg E and NACHA rules
– Process US Treasury Reclamations as well as liens/levies/freezes ordered by the IRS, Comptroller of Public Accounts, Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Lottery Commission, Texas Attorney General
– Research customer account inquiries as requested per subpoenas to CBTx
– Back up ACH/Exceptions desk as well as other positions in ACH/EFT department
Minimum Qualification: High School Diploma, and possess computer literacy
Knowledge: Ability to follow instructions and work independently.
Skills: Good communication skills. Must be able to get along well with others.