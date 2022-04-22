Nacogdoches, TX

Commercial Bank of Texas

ACH/EFT Specialist 1

Responsibilities

– Log and process ACH disputes; send customer notices and issue provisional credit in a timely manner.

– Assist in maintaining ACH error resolution logs.

– Notify customers in an accurate and timely manner of ACH errors that occur on their account

– Interact with branch and department personnel to answer ACH questions and to resolve ACH errors and disputes

– Process business online banking ACH transactions as needed and perform duties as liaison to business banking customers

– Assist with business online banking issues and bill payment inquiries

– Process ACH transfer requests, as well as ACH files from various other CBTx departments including Trust, Deposit Operations, Nacogdoches Commercial Bancshares.

– Process check fraud claims, log check fraud and correspond with other financial institutions to resolve customer claims in a timely manner.

– Assist business customers with Positive Pay questions

– Trained on Reg E and NACHA rules

– Process US Treasury Reclamations as well as liens/levies/freezes ordered by the IRS, Comptroller of Public Accounts, Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Lottery Commission, Texas Attorney General

– Research customer account inquiries as requested per subpoenas to CBTx

– Back up ACH/Exceptions desk as well as other positions in ACH/EFT department

Minimum Qualification: High School Diploma, and possess computer literacy

Knowledge: Ability to follow instructions and work independently.

Skills: Good communication skills. Must be able to get along well with others.