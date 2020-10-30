JOB ALERT: CommonSpirit Health looking to hire Surgical Telemetry RN

|Lufkin, TX
|Surgical Telemetry RN
|CommonSpirit Health
|Texas Registered Nurse License
|Full Time
|Does not require prior experience
|Responsible for the delivery of excellence in patient care through assessing, formulating nursing diagnoses and establishing goals, planning and implementing intervention and evaluating patient care outcomes. With the staff nurse’s professional practice he/she Responsible for participating in and maintaining quality, cost effectiveness and guest relations. Provide patient care in compliance with hospital policies and procedures and the standards of professional nursing practice as defined by the Board of Nurse Examiners for the State of Texas