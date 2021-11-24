JOB ALERT: Continuum Rehab Group in Longview needs a PTA

Longview, TX
Continuum Rehab Group
PTA

Position Description
Responsible for assisting Physical Therapist in helping patients recover and rehabilitate from the effects of a serious illness, injury or medical event, regaining their own best possible level of functional ability, well-being and independence.

Provides support services to improve strength and function, restore more efficient movement, improve flexibility and aid patients in restoring mobility and/or improving balance and gait after hip fractures and other orthopedic injuries, medical illness, or as they recover from joint replacement procedures.

Continuum Rehab Group, an in-house Rehab Management company, is currently seeking a PTA to join the rehab team on a PRN basis at our SNF in Longview, TX!

