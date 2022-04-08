Longview, TX

Continuum Rehab Group

FT Speech-Language Pathologist

Full-time

Responsibilities

* Communicate with patients to evaluate their levels of speech or language difficulty

* Determine the extent of communication problems by having a patient complete basic reading and vocalizing tasks or by giving standardized tests

Identify, create, and carry out an individualized treatment plan

* Teach patients how to make sounds and improve their voices

* Work with patients to develop and strengthen the muscles used to swallow

Qualifications

* Graduate of an accredited Speech Therapy Program.

* Current TX State Speech Therapy License.

* Experience in SNF/LTC preferred.

* Proven exceptional customer service and patient care experience.

* Ability to work in a fast-paced environment while maintaining a positive attitude.

* CFY will be accepted

Benefits

* Competitive pay

* Medical

* Dental

* Vision

* 401k

* CEU courses

* Family-Friendly Environment

* In-House opportunity