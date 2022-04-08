Longview, TX
Continuum Rehab Group
FT Speech-Language Pathologist
Full-time
Responsibilities
* Communicate with patients to evaluate their levels of speech or language difficulty
* Determine the extent of communication problems by having a patient complete basic reading and vocalizing tasks or by giving standardized tests
Identify, create, and carry out an individualized treatment plan
* Teach patients how to make sounds and improve their voices
* Work with patients to develop and strengthen the muscles used to swallow
Qualifications
* Graduate of an accredited Speech Therapy Program.
* Current TX State Speech Therapy License.
* Experience in SNF/LTC preferred.
* Proven exceptional customer service and patient care experience.
* Ability to work in a fast-paced environment while maintaining a positive attitude.
* CFY will be accepted
Benefits
* Competitive pay
* Medical
* Dental
* Vision
* 401k
* CEU courses
* Family-Friendly Environment
* In-House opportunity