JOB ALERT: Continuum Rehab Group in Overton needs an occupational therapist

Overton, TX

Continuum Rehab Group

Occupational Therapist, PRN

Full-time

Responsibilities

• Helps residents develop or regain physical or mental functioning or adjust to disabilities by implementing programs involving activities of daily living skills, practice in functional, prevocational, vocational, and homemaking skills, activities of daily living, and sensorimotor, educational, recreational, and social activities; directing aides, technicians, and assistants.

• Adheres to productivity benchmarks as directed by Director of Rehabilitation, Regional Director and/or VP of Rehabilitation.

• Promotes maximum independence by selecting and constructing therapies according to individual’s physical capacity, intelligence level, and interest.

• Prepares residents to return to his/her prior living function and improve quality of life for residents.

• Develop and implement individualized therapy programs designed to restore, maintain, reinforce, and enhance performance.

• Identify need for and make referral to other disciplines to address the comprehensive needs of the patient.

• Instruct, educate and train patients and caregivers in the skills and functions essential for promoting patient independence and productivity, in order to diminish or correct pathology.

• Supervise Occupational Therapy Assistants, temporary licensees, students and support personnel in accordance with state licensure requirements and professional standards

Additional Duties

• Screens and evaluates patients and develops an appropriate plan of care.

• Provides direct patient care in accordance with physician’s orders and under an established plan of care.

• Contributes to the team decision making process.

• Provides training to patients, families, caregivers, and staff.

• Provides clinical documentation on a timely basis.

• Demonstrates working knowledge and application of Medicare, Medicaid, and other reimbursement systems.

• Communicates effectively and appropriately with patients, families, caregivers, team members, staff, customers, and supervisors.

• Participates in clinical program development and implementation. Participates in new learning to remain current in the field of expertise. Participates in quality improvement programs.

• Participates in orientation of new staff as directed.

• Ensures the delivery of quality rehab services.

• Demonstrates courtesy, compassion, and respect to patients, caregivers, customers, physicians, and co-workers.

• Maintain Compliance with Compliance Program and plan, adhere to the Company’s Code of Conduct.

• Work with the facility and organizations on case management needs and requirements.