JOB ALERT: Copper Tree Retreat searching for licensed massage therapist

JARVIS CHRISTIAN COLLEGEHAWKINS, TXRESIDENT COORDINATOR401KBachelor’s degree from an accredited four-year college or university. Experience in Freshman Orientation, Student Services, housing administration, supervision, training, or programming is preferred.$25,943 to $35,784 yearly

Establish and maintain communication with students living in the residence halls/apartments through individual outreach and community meetings, assist in directing programming activities for residential floors and halls, schedule floor and desk hours, serve as a mediator/facilitator when necessary to provide resolutions for interpersonal conflicts between students, supervise Resident Assistants, respond to crisis/emergency situations as they arise, recommend personnel actions and report deficiencies to proper authorities, complete all required reports in a timely and accurate manner, notify administrators of any potentially dangerous equipment, practices, or violations of safety procedures, develop a knowledge of campus and community resources to ensure timely and efficient referrals when appropriate, assist with dorm or apartment renovations, as needed.