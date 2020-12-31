JOB ALERT: Copper Tree Retreat searching for licensed massage therapist

Longview, TX
Copper Tree Retreat
Licensed Massage Therapist
Full-time
$35,866-$55,743

 Copper Tree Retreat is looking to hire an “AMAZING” licensed massage therapist who would like to join our incredible MedSpa family. Copper Tree Retreat holds all our therapists to the highest of standards as our clients deserve the best service around. If you are looking for a long-term massage career we are in search of qualified therapists with a vast knowledge of medical massage and knowledge of several different modalities. Therapist must have outstanding customer service skills for a busy and growing MedSpa, be able to work independently, and must be able to work weekends.

