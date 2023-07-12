Courtyard by Marriott

Tyler

Bistro Server

Position Requirements: High School diploma or equivalent preferred. Previous food and beverage experience or equivalent required.

Essential Job Functions: Serve food and beverages to guests in a courteous, friendly manner and in accordance with established standards. Set up necessary supplies, food, and beverages at the beginning of the shift and maintain a stocked work area.

Take orders from customers, input orders, obtain payment and provide change. Communicate additional meal requirements to the kitchen.

Prepare ingredients for cooking, including portioning, chopping, and storing food, when necessary.

Perform other food and beverage functions such as bartending and bussing in the event of staffing shortages or peak periods.

Count bank at end of shift, complete designated cashier reports, resolve discrepancies, drop off receipts, and secure bank in accordance with established policies.