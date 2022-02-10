Troup, TX
Covia
Maintenance Workers
Full-time, Day Shift
7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Expectations
– Perform all job duties in accordance with MSHA regulations and Company safety policies. Safety First!
– Perform maintenance on plant stationary and mobile equipment.
– Perform welding and fabrication as needed.
– Conduct preventative maintenance activities as directed.
– Maintain housekeeping in the plant maintenance shop and throughout the plant as directed.
– Demonstrated ability to perform basic electrical troubleshooting on plant equipment (or demonstrate willingness to learn).
– Willingness to be on call.
– Able to lift 50+ pounds.
– Willing to work safely from elevated platforms.
– Ability to successfully complete task training on man lift, loaders, or any other plant equipment as required.
– Properly document work activities for work orders, fault reports, etc.
– Perform other duties as assigned.
Qualifications
– High school diploma or GED preferred.
– Possess good mechanical knowledge, welding & fabrication ability, etc.
– Must have basic knowledge of machinery and equipment.
– Must be able to lift 50+ pounds.
– Ability to adapt to changing situations, a flexible schedule, and other duties as required.
– Basic reading and writing skills.
– Previous experience in a maintenance role (at least two years)
Benefits
– Excellent Healthcare Benefits; medical, vision, dental
– 401K with company matching
– Vacation + Paid Holidays
– Disability, Life / AD&D, and Long-Term Care Insurances
-Employee Assistance Program