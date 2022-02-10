Troup, TX

Covia

Maintenance Workers

Full-time, Day Shift

7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Expectations

– Perform all job duties in accordance with MSHA regulations and Company safety policies. Safety First!

– Perform maintenance on plant stationary and mobile equipment.

– Perform welding and fabrication as needed.

– Conduct preventative maintenance activities as directed.

– Maintain housekeeping in the plant maintenance shop and throughout the plant as directed.

– Demonstrated ability to perform basic electrical troubleshooting on plant equipment (or demonstrate willingness to learn).

– Willingness to be on call.

– Able to lift 50+ pounds.

– Willing to work safely from elevated platforms.

– Ability to successfully complete task training on man lift, loaders, or any other plant equipment as required.

– Properly document work activities for work orders, fault reports, etc.

– Perform other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

– High school diploma or GED preferred.

– Possess good mechanical knowledge, welding & fabrication ability, etc.

– Must have basic knowledge of machinery and equipment.

– Must be able to lift 50+ pounds.

– Ability to adapt to changing situations, a flexible schedule, and other duties as required.

– Basic reading and writing skills.

– Previous experience in a maintenance role (at least two years)

Benefits

– Excellent Healthcare Benefits; medical, vision, dental

– 401K with company matching

– Vacation + Paid Holidays

– Disability, Life / AD&D, and Long-Term Care Insurances

-Employee Assistance Program