JOB ALERT: Crawford Thomas Recruiting in Troup needs a metal fabricator

Troup, TX

Crawford Thomas Recruiting

Metal Fabricator

Full-time

401K, dental, life, medical, vision

Our client is seeking for a skilled and ambitious Metal Buyer to develop relationships with scrap providers and purchase materials on behalf of the company for resale. Blend of Office & Fully Remote flexibility

Mon-Fri (Freedom to set your own schedule)

Company Van provided

17% commission on all sales

Lunch with clients expensed by company

Qualifications: High school diploma or general education degree (GED) required. 3 years of scrap industry experience preferred. Ability to respond to common inquiries or complaints from customers, regulatory agencies, or members of the business community. Ability to effectively present information to management. Ability to interact clearly and effectively, in both written and oral communication, with supervisor, clients, staff, vendors, etc.