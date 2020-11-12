JOB ALERT: Creative Solutions in Healthcare seeks Housekeeper with sign-on bonus in Longview

Longview TX
Housekeeper ****$1,500 Sign-On Bonus!!****
Creative Solutions in Healthcare
Full-Time
Whispering Pines Lodge is currently hiring Full-Time Housekeepers!Based out of Fort Worth Texas, Creative Solutions in Healthcare was founded in the year 2000. Our guiding principle is “A life lived for others is a life worthwhile.” This extends to our company culture, where we make it our top priority to care for seniors with the respect, compassion and dignity they deserve. We are one of the largest providers of long-term care in the state of Texas and were recently named “Top 100 Companies” in the Fort Worth Business Press! With over 70 facilities throughout Texas, we have multiple opportunities that will match your career interests. Please contact us today to begin a new career!
Apply here

