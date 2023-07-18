Credit Union Texas

Gilmer

Teller

Major Duties and Essential Functions: To “deliver an unexpected experience” by consistently providing outstanding service to internal and external members with every interaction. Process member transaction requests accurately and in an efficient manner. Identify member financial need(s) and recommend an appropriate/progressive credit union product/service solution. Responsible to meet or exceed sales and service goals established by leadership.

Specific knowledge, skills, and abilities required for this position: Must be goal and service oriented. Problem solving competence with a strong attention to detail. Must be self-motivated to meet required sales goals. Must have strong listening, written and verbal communication skills.

Education: High school diploma or General Education Degree (GED)

Experience: Minimum 6 months or more of similar or related experience.