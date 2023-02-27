Cross Country Allied

Athens, TX

CT Technologist – RAD

Job Description

As an allied health professional, you’ll play an important role in preventing disease and promoting patient wellness and safety. You may work at a hospital, outpatient center, private practice, home health, telemedicine, nursing facility, clinic, school, laboratory or other facility.

Competitive salaries

Referral bonuses

Travel reimbursement

401(k) retirement plan

Direct deposit/free checking

Unlimited free CE credits

Health insurance

Whether you’re serving as a technician, lab worker, therapist, speech-language pathologist, social worker, medical assistant or other allied health professional, you’ll use your education, training and specialized skills to provide support for patients and help them strive for optimal health. Requirements