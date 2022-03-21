Henderson, TX

Crossmark

Retail Merchandiser

Responsibilities

– Work with your favorite in-store, nationally recognized products.

– Build and nourish professional relationships with Store Management and Associates.

– Replenishment, removal, and rebuilding sections of the store according to the plan-o-gram.

Qualifications

– High school diploma or general education degree (GED).

– Must be available to work between 8 AM – 5 PM, Monday – Friday (Tuesdays are required).

– Daily access to a mobile device and Internet.

– Must be able to lift 25lbs up to 60lbs consistently.

– Must have access to reliable transportation.

Benefits

– $300 Hiring Bonus! Earn $$$ as you work.

– Become part of a well-established organization with over 100 years of history.

– Most of the work is scheduled Monday – Friday. No evenings required.

– Weekly pay with the option of direct deposit.

– Growth potential, field, corporate, and leadership opportunities.

– Start immediately, online training materials to get you up to speed quickly.

– Health, vision, dental, short-term disability, life insurance, and 401(k) for those who qualify.

* No Nights or Weekends!