JOB ALERT: Cummings Electrical in Tyler hiring a service administrative assistant

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tyler, TX
Cummings Electrical
Service Administrative Assistant
Full-time

High School Diploma/GED and computer skills required

Minimum One (1) year experience in an office setting

Well-established electrical contractor seeking an Administrative Assistant to Support our growing service department for express and account services. This candidate must be detail-oriented, willing to take on regular projects on an as-needed basis, and assist in all daily operations of the service department and work closely with the Office Manager. Must be able to maintain composure in speaking directly with clients

Apply Here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51