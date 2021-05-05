JOB ALERT: Cummings Electrical in Tyler hiring a service administrative assistant

(KETK/KXAS)- A tornado was confirmed in Hill County in North Texas by the National Weather Service. This was an EF-2 twister that created 130 mph winds northwest of Blum. The tornado touched land around 7:25 p.m. on Monday, wrote our NBC affiliate KXAS.

In Ellis County, eight people had to be sent to the hospital after a tornado ravaged the area from Grandview to Ennis, said Todd Little, Ellis County Judge.