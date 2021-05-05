JOB ALERT: Cummings Electrical in Tyler hiring a service administrative assistant

Tyler, TX
Cummings Electrical
Service Administrative Assistant
Full-time
High School Diploma/GED and computer skills required
Minimum One (1) year experience in an office setting
Well-established electrical contractor seeking an Administrative Assistant to Support our growing service department for express and account services. This candidate must be detail-oriented, willing to take on regular projects on an as-needed basis, and assist in all daily operations of the service department and work closely with the Office Manager. Must be able to maintain composure in speaking directly with clients