JOB ALERT: Customer Service Associate needed for Mr. Cooper Group

|MR. COOPER GROUP
|LONGVIEW, TX
|CUSTOMER SERVICE ASSOCIATE
|Full Time
|Medical, Dental, Vision, Life & 401K
|$13.00 Hourly
|Customer Service Associates are responsible for the overall mortgage service experience. We believe in treating our customers the way you treat your own family and friends. While ensuring the customer’s needs are satisfied, there are opportunities to receive monthly incentive bonuses from your outstanding service to our customer.
