JOB ALERT: Customer Service Associate needed for Mr. Cooper Group

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MR. COOPER GROUP
LONGVIEW, TX
CUSTOMER SERVICE ASSOCIATE
Full Time
Medical, Dental, Vision, Life & 401K
$13.00 Hourly
Customer Service Associates are responsible for the overall mortgage service experience. We believe in treating our customers the way you treat your own family and friends. While ensuring the customer’s needs are satisfied, there are opportunities to receive monthly incentive bonuses from your outstanding service to our customer.
Apply here

“It is the mission of Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc. to provide skills training and vocational opportunities for people with barriers to employment.”

In an effort to support our customers we will continue to operate our ecommerce department, click the button below.
Shop Goodwill Tyler

This post is sponsored by Goodwill East Texas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51