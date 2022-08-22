Darling Ingredients, Inc.

Grapeland, TX

2nd shift Trailer Washer

Essential Duties/Responsibilities:

– Assists in the daily logs that are kept for CGMP’s
– Assists the Production Supervisor and/or other personnel on special job duties or projects
– Follows plant CGMP policies
– Trains with other plant personnel on PM’s and daily work activities
– Trains on the plant equipment to include the forklift and boom lifts
– Maintains clean, neat and orderly work areas at all times
– Responsible for using assigned safety equipment including a hard hat, safety goggles, ear plugs and responsible for being familiar with and observing all company safety rules and regulations
– Attends regularly scheduled safety meetings and may be asked to serve on Safety Committee

Minimum Qualifications:

  • Must be 18 years of age.
  • Must be able to work nights and weekends as needed.

Preferred Qualifications:

  • High school diploma or GED preferred.
  • Ability to accurately follow oral and written instructions.
  • Basic knowledge of general housekeeping and sanitation procedures.
  • General mechanical aptitude.
  • Demonstrate good working knowledge of industrial equipment.

Physical Demands:

  • Frequently required to walk, stand, sit, climb, balance, stoop, kneel, crawl, and crouch.
  • Frequently must push, pull, move or lift up to 100 lbs.
  • Regularly required reach with hands and arms.
