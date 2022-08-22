Darling Ingredients, Inc.
Grapeland, TX
2nd shift Trailer Washer
Essential Duties/Responsibilities:
– Assists in the daily logs that are kept for CGMP’s
– Assists the Production Supervisor and/or other personnel on special job duties or projects
– Follows plant CGMP policies
– Trains with other plant personnel on PM’s and daily work activities
– Trains on the plant equipment to include the forklift and boom lifts
– Maintains clean, neat and orderly work areas at all times
– Responsible for using assigned safety equipment including a hard hat, safety goggles, ear plugs and responsible for being familiar with and observing all company safety rules and regulations
– Attends regularly scheduled safety meetings and may be asked to serve on Safety Committee
Minimum Qualifications:
- Must be 18 years of age.
- Must be able to work nights and weekends as needed.
Preferred Qualifications:
- High school diploma or GED preferred.
- Ability to accurately follow oral and written instructions.
- Basic knowledge of general housekeeping and sanitation procedures.
- General mechanical aptitude.
- Demonstrate good working knowledge of industrial equipment.
Physical Demands:
- Frequently required to walk, stand, sit, climb, balance, stoop, kneel, crawl, and crouch.
- Frequently must push, pull, move or lift up to 100 lbs.
- Regularly required reach with hands and arms.