Darling Ingredients, Inc.

Grapeland, TX

2nd shift Trailer Washer

Essential Duties/Responsibilities:

– Assists in the daily logs that are kept for CGMP’s

– Assists the Production Supervisor and/or other personnel on special job duties or projects

– Follows plant CGMP policies

– Trains with other plant personnel on PM’s and daily work activities

– Trains on the plant equipment to include the forklift and boom lifts

– Maintains clean, neat and orderly work areas at all times

– Responsible for using assigned safety equipment including a hard hat, safety goggles, ear plugs and responsible for being familiar with and observing all company safety rules and regulations

– Attends regularly scheduled safety meetings and may be asked to serve on Safety Committee

Minimum Qualifications:

Must be 18 years of age.

Must be able to work nights and weekends as needed.

Preferred Qualifications:

High school diploma or GED preferred.

Ability to accurately follow oral and written instructions.

Basic knowledge of general housekeeping and sanitation procedures.

General mechanical aptitude.

Demonstrate good working knowledge of industrial equipment.

Physical Demands: