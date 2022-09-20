Darling ingredients Inc.

Grapeland, TX

Utility Worker

Responsibilities:

* Help in keeping our operation running smoothly by helping to keep raw materials and finished products moving

* Keeping things clean and sanitary

* Perform a variety of general labor tasks

* Using a high-pressure hose, you wash the parking lot, plant equipment, and the surrounding areas of our manufacturing plant

*Paint and wash plant equipment and building fixtures as needed

* Always attentive to safety, you drive a company vehicle to get around the plant and property

* Load and unload trailers at the dock, you accurately report on the condition of the raw materials and the interior of the trucks

Qualifications:

* At least 18 years old.

* Authorized to work in the US.

* Valid driver’s license.

* Demonstrated ability to use standard hand tools such as hammers, screwdrivers, and wrenches as well as power tools such as drills, impact drivers, and saws

* Ability to handle up to 50 lbs.

Work Schedule:

This full-time entry-level general labor job could work Second shift. You would typically work Monday – Friday but some weekend work may be needed.