Darling ingredients Inc.
Grapeland, TX
Utility Worker
Responsibilities:
* Help in keeping our operation running smoothly by helping to keep raw materials and finished products moving
* Keeping things clean and sanitary
* Perform a variety of general labor tasks
* Using a high-pressure hose, you wash the parking lot, plant equipment, and the surrounding areas of our manufacturing plant
*Paint and wash plant equipment and building fixtures as needed
* Always attentive to safety, you drive a company vehicle to get around the plant and property
* Load and unload trailers at the dock, you accurately report on the condition of the raw materials and the interior of the trucks
Qualifications:
* At least 18 years old.
* Authorized to work in the US.
* Valid driver’s license.
* Demonstrated ability to use standard hand tools such as hammers, screwdrivers, and wrenches as well as power tools such as drills, impact drivers, and saws
* Ability to handle up to 50 lbs.
Work Schedule:
This full-time entry-level general labor job could work Second shift. You would typically work Monday – Friday but some weekend work may be needed.