JOB ALERT: Datamax, Inc. seeks Field Service Technician in Longview

|Longview, TX
|Field Service Technician
|Datamax, Inc.
|Full Time
|Medical, Dental, Vision, 401K, & Life
|Manufacturer training on Canon copiers preferred
|A successful Field Service Technician must be a self-manager, work alone with little direct supervision, must be time conscious, feel comfortable making suggestions, and taking a leadership role when needed. They must work well with team members to address common customer satisfaction problems in order to achieve common goals.
This post is sponsored by Goodwill East Texas.