JOB ALERT: Datamax, Inc. seeks Field Service Technician in Longview

Longview, TX
Field Service Technician
Datamax, Inc.
Full Time
Medical, Dental, Vision, 401K, & Life
Manufacturer training on Canon copiers preferred
A successful Field Service Technician must be a self-manager, work alone with little direct supervision, must be time conscious, feel comfortable making suggestions, and taking a leadership role when needed.  They must work well with team members to address common customer satisfaction problems in order to achieve common goals. 
