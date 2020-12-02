JOB ALERT: Datamax, Inc. seeks Field Service Technician in Longview

Nacogdoches, TXSpecial Education TeacherHealthPro HeritageFULL TIME7.5 Hours Daily/37.5 Hours WeeklyJunior High and High School Grades

HealthPRO Pediatrics is a national leading provider of highly skilled Special Education Teachers. We hire Special Education Teachers who share our vision, work diligently, and provide best practices in Special Education that will change childrens lives for the better. If you are a passionate, talented teacher who wants to help children across the country, then maybe it is time to look at our company. The primary purpose of the Special Education Teacher is to plan for student success based on assessed needs of individual students in a school setting.