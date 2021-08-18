JOB ALERT: David’s Bridal in Tyler needs a worker in Special Occasion Dress Sales

Tyler, TX

David’s Bridal

Special Occasion Dress Sales

High school diploma or an equivalent degree or 1 -2 years prior retail experience in an apparel, service or specialty store environment.

Hourly + Commission

401K, employee discount, supplemental insurance, Pet insurance, Legal benefits

The Dress Specialist is responsible for providing and maintaining a positive, friendly, empathetic, selling experience with all customers to ensure Five-Star Customer Service. They will be accountable for driving sales in our dress and accessory departments utilizing the Five-Step Selling Process to support our customers. They are experts in our bridesmaid and special occasion dress assortment, shoes, handbags, gifts and other accessories. The Dress Specialist reports to the Store Manager, in partnership with the Sales Manager.