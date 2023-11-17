Dick’s Sporting Goods

Tyler

Seasonal Retail Associate

RESPONSIBILITIES: Greet everyone and proactively approach customers to support their shopping experience. Demonstrate ability to genuinely interact with customers to show passion, knowledge, dedication and commitment in their sport or activity. Uphold company standards for merchandise presentation of the best brands in sporting goods. Promote company programs (i.e., warranty sales, loyalty program, seasonal promotions, etc.). Create an inclusive store environment where everyone feels welcome, safe and is treated with respect. Other tasks may become necessary to support the team and store.

QUALIFICATIONS: Prior retail sales, cashier or customer-focused experience preferred. Ability to stand, bend, stoop, reach, push, pull and lift up to 35 lb. items (up to 5 times per hour). Ability to work extended periods of time (up to 4 hours) standing or walking.

Store associates are passionate about creating a hassle-free shopping experience for customers through their eagerness to help, in-depth product knowledge, high brand and execution standards and ability to prioritize. They are constantly learning, supporting their team across all departments and contributing to an overall fun store culture!