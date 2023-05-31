Discount Tire
Tyler, TX
Part-Time Tire Service Technician
Offerings include: Pay Range of $14-$17 an hour, 401(k) Plan, Weekly Pay, Employee Discounts, Educational Assistance Program and a Rewarding Career Path to Management.
Duties: Install new tires and wheels.
Perform maintenance on tires, including rotations, balancing, repairs, and cleaning;
Follow safety guidelines and best practices;
Participate in hands-on, on-the-job training; Provide world-class customer service experience.
Requirements: Must have an upbeat outlook;
Must be dedicated and reliable;
Must be coachable and trainable;
Must be able to lift a minimum of 50 lbs.
Must enjoy and excel in a team environment;
Must be able to function well in a physically demanding environment.