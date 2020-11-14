JOB ALERT: Discover Life Enterprises seek full-time Patient Navigator in Longview

|Longview, TX
|Patient Navigator
|Discover Life Enterprises, LLC
|Full-Time
|$13 Hourly
|Entrance screener will screen all visitors and vendors entering the facility and will refer to the COVID-19 guidelines and direction of Infection Prevention, Risk and Incident Command Center to screen for symptoms of COVID-19. This position is involved in conducting temperature reading and pandemic questionnaire for acceptance into clinical environment. Position will be based at designated entrances to the Facilities.
M-F 8:00 AM- 5:30 PM
