JOB ALERT: Discover Life Enterprises seek full-time Patient Navigator in Longview

Longview, TX
Patient Navigator
 Discover Life Enterprises, LLC
Full-Time
 $13 Hourly
Entrance screener will screen all visitors and vendors entering the facility and will refer to the COVID-19 guidelines and direction of Infection Prevention, Risk and Incident Command Center to screen for symptoms of COVID-19. This position is involved in conducting temperature reading and pandemic questionnaire for acceptance into clinical environment. Position will be based at designated entrances to the Facilities.
M-F 8:00 AM- 5:30 PM 
