Dollar General Fleet

New Summerfield, Texas

CDL-A Truck Driver

Home Weekly – Drivers Earn Up to $83,000/Year* + $5,000 Sign-On Bonus

Zero Cost Rider Policy – Paid Training!

Requirements:

* 3 months of commercial driving experience

* Valid Class A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL)

* Must be 21 years of age

Company Benefits:

* Weekly home-time

* Earn up to $83,000 per year with 2 years of experience!*

* $5,000 sign-on bonus paid out fast in 2 installments

Annual bonuses

* Unlimited referral bonuses (up to $2,500 per referral)

* Paid training – earn $200/day while you train

Quarterly safety bonus

* BCBS health insurance, dental & vision insurance, short term and long term disability, life insurance available day 1

* 401k – DG will match the first 5% contributed, dollar for dollar, after the driver has reached 1 year+1 quarter employed

* Employee assistance programs, college tuition discounts, DG stock purchase plan

* Zero cost rider policy

* Pet policy – we love our furry family too!

* Mile and stop pay

* New equipment

* Paid weekly

(*Pay varies by route, location, experience level and bonus eligibility.)