Dollar General Fleet
New Summerfield, Texas
CDL-A Truck Driver
Home Weekly – Drivers Earn Up to $83,000/Year* + $5,000 Sign-On Bonus
Zero Cost Rider Policy – Paid Training!
Requirements:
* 3 months of commercial driving experience
* Valid Class A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL)
* Must be 21 years of age
Company Benefits:
* Weekly home-time
* Earn up to $83,000 per year with 2 years of experience!*
* $5,000 sign-on bonus paid out fast in 2 installments
Annual bonuses
* Unlimited referral bonuses (up to $2,500 per referral)
* Paid training – earn $200/day while you train
Quarterly safety bonus
* BCBS health insurance, dental & vision insurance, short term and long term disability, life insurance available day 1
* 401k – DG will match the first 5% contributed, dollar for dollar, after the driver has reached 1 year+1 quarter employed
* Employee assistance programs, college tuition discounts, DG stock purchase plan
* Zero cost rider policy
* Pet policy – we love our furry family too!
* Mile and stop pay
* New equipment
* Paid weekly
(*Pay varies by route, location, experience level and bonus eligibility.)