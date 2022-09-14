Dollar General
Overton, TX
Diesel Mechanics
Duties & Responsibilities:
* Diagnose and repair truck and trailer components such as doors, floors, side panels, electrical and air brake systems
* Perform preventive maintenance (PMs) on tractor and trailer equipment including routine technical repairs and completing repair orders
* Perform maintenance repairs as required to maximize safety and reliability on all fleet vehicles including tractors, trailers, lift-gates, and any company-owned equipment
* Abide by all Company policies and safety rules and assist in maintaining a clean, safe work environment
* Assist drivers with addressing outstanding vehicle issues
* Maintain repairs for Class 8 trucks, trailers and yard tractors
* Safely operates gauges, forklifts, shunt trucks, torches, grinders, and various hand and power safety tools
* Perform DOT inspections and compliancy
Requirements:
* At least three (3) months of experience working on Class A trucks
* Experience working with air brakes, hydraulic & electrical systems.
* Prior welding and fabrication experience preferred.
* Tire repair experience (repair, mounting, dismounting) preferred.
Position Benefits:
* Earn Up to $27.50/Hour* – Paid out weekly
* Comprehensive Benefits Package
* Company Provided Tools – No cost to you
* Paid Vacation and Holidays
* Newest Technology & Equipment