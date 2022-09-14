Dollar General

Overton, TX

Diesel Mechanics

Duties & Responsibilities:

* Diagnose and repair truck and trailer components such as doors, floors, side panels, electrical and air brake systems

* Perform preventive maintenance (PMs) on tractor and trailer equipment including routine technical repairs and completing repair orders

* Perform maintenance repairs as required to maximize safety and reliability on all fleet vehicles including tractors, trailers, lift-gates, and any company-owned equipment

* Abide by all Company policies and safety rules and assist in maintaining a clean, safe work environment

* Assist drivers with addressing outstanding vehicle issues

* Maintain repairs for Class 8 trucks, trailers and yard tractors

* Safely operates gauges, forklifts, shunt trucks, torches, grinders, and various hand and power safety tools

* Perform DOT inspections and compliancy

Requirements:

* At least three (3) months of experience working on Class A trucks

* Experience working with air brakes, hydraulic & electrical systems.

* Prior welding and fabrication experience preferred.

* Tire repair experience (repair, mounting, dismounting) preferred.

Position Benefits:

* Earn Up to $27.50/Hour* – Paid out weekly

* Comprehensive Benefits Package

* Company Provided Tools – No cost to you

* Paid Vacation and Holidays

* Newest Technology & Equipment