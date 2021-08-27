JOB ALERT: Dollar Tree in Lufkin looking for Associate Supervisor

Dollar Tree
Lufkin, TX
Associate Supervisor

  • Full Time – Medical, Dental, Vision, Pharmacy, PTO, Retirement plans, Stock options
  • Prefer prior retail and management experience, Strong communication, interpersonal, & written skills
  • Must have the ability to lift, bend and transport merchandise up to 50 Lbs.

This position will be responsible for assisting with merchandising and freight processing tasks that have been delegated and assigned by the Store Manager. Assist with the hiring, training and development of store associates as delegated by the Store Manager

